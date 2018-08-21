No Caf B, no promotion for Yobe

Nchalo United will not promote MacDonald Yobe to a head coach position but maintain his services on a caretaker basis, despite the departure of his boss Charles Manda.

Manda resigned as head coach for the cash-strapped side some two weeks ago while serving a suspension for a string of poor results.

His assistant, Yobe who has been in charge since, looked the likeliest candidate to assume the role but falls short of the required credentials.

“Yobe does not meet the set standards for a Super League coach because he doesn’t possess the required Caf B coaching licence, which is the minimum. We would have loved to hire a qualified mentor but our current financial position prohibits such a move.

“So we will maintain Yobe as caretaker coach until the situation improves,” said club chairman Peter Chiipanthenga.

Under Yobe’s tutelage, the lower shire outfit has continued to sail through troubled waters as it currently sits at the foot of the Super League table with 10 points from 17 fixtures.

Yobe, a former national team, Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets star, holds a Caf C coaching licence, but has been earmarked for a Caf B course at the soonest opportunity available.