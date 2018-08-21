Khumbo Kachali condemns Chilima

Former Vice President Khumbo Kachali has lashed out at Vice President Saulos Chilima for using violence to promote his candidacy.

Writing on Facebook yesterday, Kachali said Chilima is using violence as a campaign tactic.

Chilima at a United Transformation Movement (UTM) rally in Mangochi yesterday showed the audience a slingshot saying he will use it to fight corrupt politicians once he get into power.

Kachali who is also president of Freedom Party was however not amused, saying Chilima has demonstrated that he will unleash terror on political opponents.

“It is simply not acceptable for the second citizen of this great nation to be brandishing a primitive and barbaric weapon of violence (the catapult) on a political podium and continuously, in a sadistic way, be demonstrating how he will unleash brutality on his political opponents come May 22nd, 2019. That is childish,” wrote Kachali.

He then claimed that Malawians shunned UTM’s launch in the Eastern Region. According to Kachali, the low attendance is due to Chilima’s lies on creation of one million jobs and introduction of bullet trains in Malawi.

In his Facebook post, the former vice president also condemned the torching of two UTM vehicles in Mangochi and called on the police to thoroughly investigate the issue and bring to book all the culprits.