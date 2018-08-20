Silver Strikers technical panel gets two match ultimatum

Sunday’s goalless draw to Blue Eagles in a TNM Super League match has landed the Lovemore Fazili led technical panel in hot water as Silver Strikers management has given them a two match ultimatum to save their jobs.

The draw saw the eight-time Super League champions lagging behind in the title race with 9 points adrift of leaders Nyasa Big Bullets and this forced the Area 47 side to call for an emergency executive meeting where an ultimatum was given to Fazili and his backroom staff.

On Sunday, reports were circulating that the entire panel was fired by the Central Bankers but General Secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda was quick to refute the rumors saying Sunday’s emergency meeting only issued the ultimatum to the technical panel.

“We haven’t fired them but the management has issued a two-match ultimatum to the technical crew led by Lovemore Fazili or face sanctions following three consecutive draws.

“This measure is necessary to serve as a wake-up call for the team from the apparent slumber,” said Chakaka Nyirenda in an interview with one of the local radio stations.

After a flying start to the season, the Bankers are now third in the standings with 33 points from 17 games despite spending millions on the transfer market.

Earlier this season, Chakaka Nyirenda told the local media that his side will target all the four major competitions but the dream was shattered last month when they lost 1-nil to Blue Eagles in the semifinals of the Airtel Top 8 Knockout Cup.

Last season, the Bankers only registered a single defeat but had too many draws which saw them finish third behind Be Forward Wanderers and Bullets.