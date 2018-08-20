Kachikho urges people to register

Malawi’s Minister of Lands and Urban development Anna Kachikho has asked eligible voters in next year’s polls in Phalombe to come out in large numbers and register so as to have an opportunity of casting their vote.

The Phalombe North Constituency legislator said this on Saturday during finals for football and netball trophies held at Khongoloni CDSS ground.

Kachikho said the registration period which will be opened in the district early next month will give a chance to everyone including youths to choose their desired leaders for various political positions.

“Here in Phalombe the registration will start early next month, my humble plea is that let’s come out of our houses once this starts and register so that we should be able to vote next year,” said Kachikho.

She then told the youths that they should expect a lot from her as she has hiked the sponsorship package for the trophies from Mk1.8 million to Mk2 million and according to her, the teams will just rest for a week before rolling out the new competition.

In netball, Madalitso Sisters emerged champions after defeating Midoli Sisters 10-5 and they went away with a trophy, uniform and Mk100,000 while Midoli were given K80,000 plus a ball branded with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) colours.

In football, Namanjerema came from one goal down to defeat Chiteketsa Medicals 3-1 after 90 minutes of regulation time and took home Mk150,000, trophy and uniform whereas Chiteketsa were given 100,000 and a ball for being runners up.

The event was graced by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) technical director, John Kaputa, who said in an interview that he never expected that he might see a nice play displayed by the finalists.

Kaputa further disclosed that from the tournament he has spotted some players whom he will give a chance to try their luck at a top level.

“I’ve seen a good player whom I also saw in Mulanje during Copa Cocacola tournament so it’s good that I’ve seen him at his home, he’s 16 years old and he has a bright future. I’ve also seen one other player who is 20 year old, he is also good player.

“I know when two teams are playing in the finals they don’t play a settled game, they play a Russian kick football but I was looking at individual talent and skills and I thank the honourable Minister for organizing this event here in the rural area where most players come from,” Kaputa told Malawi24.

The said players are Yohane Kaira, 20, Raphael Mulenga aged 23 and 16 year old Austin Takisi who all play for Namanjerema FC.