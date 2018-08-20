Chiukepo ends goal drought in Bullets’ successful Mzuzu tour

Chiukepo Msowoya ended his six-game wait for a goal as he inspired Nyasa Big Bullets to a successful Northern Region tour where they collected four out of the possible six points to open up an eight point lead over second placed Be Forward Wanderers FC.

The former Escom United and Orlando Pirates forward last scored for Bullets in a 2-all draw away to Dwangwa United and he was under pressure from his fans to end his goal scoring drought.

However, his team’s trip in the North has ended the talk of his goal drought and should go some way to easing him back to top form as the championship race takes another step.

On Saturday against Mzuni FC, Msowoya scored an important goal to inspire his team to a 1-nil hard-fought victory before scoring a brace in a 3-all draw against Moyale Barracks on Sunday afternoon.

Msowoya had failed to score a goal during the defeat to Blue Eagles in the Airtel Top 8 Cup before firing blanks against Red Lions, Azam Tigers, Silver Strikers, MAFCO FC, Blue Eagles and Nchalo FC.

He is now two goals adrift of the current top goal scorer in the league Stain Dave who has 11 goals to his name.

Msowoya will be aiming to close the gap on Dave if he scores against Karonga United on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

In contrast to Msowoya’s heroics, Bullets goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe had a weekend to forget as he conceded silly three goals to gift Moyale Barracks a point in a game in which Bullets gave away their lead three times.

It was his first return to Bullets’ starting eleven in more than ten games this season.