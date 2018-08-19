Chombo names Cosafa Squad

Malawi National Womens Football Team Coach Maggie Chombo Sadik has named a 34 member squad that will start camping on Monday in preparation for the 2018 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations – Cosafa Womens Championship.

Chombo Sadik has included four foreign based players led by captain Tabitha Chawinga who plays in China.

She has given a maiden call up to South Africa based Joy Bongowongo who plays for University of Johannesburg.

The team will be camping at the Malawi National Council of Sports in Blantyre ahead of the tournament in Port Elizabeth, South African between 12th and 22nd September 2018.

The local based players are requested to report for camp by 6 pm on Monday.

The following is the full squad:

Goal Keepers

Thoko Mwase – Blantyre Zero FC

Martha Banda – Blantyre Zero FC

Memory Gama – Skippers FC

Mercy Sikelo – Ntopwa Super Queens FC

Ruth Mhango – DD Sunshine FC

Defenders

Emily Jossam – Skippers FC

Fatsileni Kazembe – Skippers FC

Ruth Nkhola – Skippers FC

Ruth Nyirongo – DD Sunshine FC

Wezzie Mvula – DD Sunshine FC

Patricia Nyirenda – Ntopwa Super Queens FC

Maureen Phiri – Cy Sisters FC

Slyvia Phiri – Ntopwa Super Queens FC

Saliva January – Ntopwa Super Queens FC

Ania Alizi – Skippers FC

Midfielders

Chimwemwe Sapangwa – Blantyre Zero FC

Cecilia Mughogho – Blantyre Zero FC

Pililani Malola – Blantyre Zero FC

Madina Nguluwe – DD Sunshine FC

Funny Mwale – DD Sunshine FC

Chikondi Gondwe – Cy Sisters FC

Chimwemwe Bonongwe – Ntopwa Super Queens FC

Funny Magombo – Ntopwa Super Queens FC

Vitumbiko Mkandawire – Cy Sisters FC

Zainab Kapanda – Blantyre Zero FC

Strikers

Naomi Mwale – Moyale Sisters FC

Mary Chavinda – Blantyre Zero FC

Vanessa Chikupila – Blantyre Zero FC

Linda Kasenda – Skippers FC

Shira Dimba – Blantyre Zero FC

Foreign Based

Tabitha Chawinga – Jiangsu Suning (China)

Temwa Chawinga – Kvarnsvedens IK (Sweden)

Sabina Thom – Kvarnsvedens IK (Sweden)

Joy Bongowongo – University of Johannesburg (South Africa)

Officials

Maggie Chombo Malinga – Head Coach

Abel Mkandawire – 1st Assistant Coach

Andrew Chikhosi – 2nd Assistant Coach

Chimwemwe Chitedze – Goal Keeper Trainer

Chisomo Nkhoma – Fitness Trainer

Maureen Zalimba Ng’oma – Team Doctor

Catherine Chikandula – Team Manager

*information courtesy of the Football Association of Malawi*