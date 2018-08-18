Title contenders face tough tests

TNM Super League contenders are this weekend facing tough tests as the race for the championship continues.

League leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets, are in the north with two assignments as they face Moyale Barracks and Mzuni with both matches scheduled to be staged at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

If the People’s Team stumble, they will provide a chance for fellow contenders Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers to close the gap.

However, Mzuni’s match is expected to be tough as the students are looking to escape from the relegation zone as currently they lie third from the bottom with 15 points, just 5 points above table anchors Nchalo United.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Wanderers will play Azam Tigers in another crucial encounter at Kamuzu Stadium – the first competitive match at the facility in over a year. The stadium was closed for over a year as government was renovating the arena where among others it was installing a new artificial turf.

Nomads who lost 2-0 in the reverse fixture against the Kau Kau boys away in Mulanje will be looking for a victory so as to keep alive their dream of defending the top tier championship.

In another match, Karonga United will host relegation threatened outfit Nchalo United at Karonga Stadium in a match which the latter needs to win at all costs so as have hope that one day they shall move out of the danger zone.

Karonga who are on position 12 with 17 points said they want to finish in top eight to book an automatic slot in the next year’s Airtel Top 8 Cup hence are on a mission to fetch for the maximum points on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, the Bankers who lost to Tigers 2-1 in their opening match for the second round will be just miles away from their home as they will play town rivals Blue Eagles at Nankhaka ground in Area 30 of Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi sponsored side are on second position on the log table with 32 points and will be looking for nothing other than three points so as to minimize the gap with the leaders as the battle for the title is now coming hotter.

Kamuzu Barracks will be at Kasungu Stadium hosting fourth placed Civil Sporting Club in another mini-derby as the civil servants are eying to get closer to top three whereas the Soldiers will be throwing missiles which may take them into best 10 if they hit the target.

In Mangochi, Zomba based soldiers, Red Lions, have invited private security officers of Masters Security not for security purposes but to fight for maximum points on the pitch which shall determine the stronger camp between the two at the end of the season.

Presently, the two are level on points with each having 21 points and same goal difference of -2 and only that the Soldiers who are seventh on the log have scored more goals than Masters who are on eighth position.