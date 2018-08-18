Malawian student wins big at SADC summit

Malawian student from St Patricks Secondary School in Chiradzulu has pocketed US$750 (K545,000) for winning an Essay Competition at the 38th SADC summit in Namibia.

The student Kelvin Kupaza wrote an essay under the topic “Discuss how partnership with private sector can promote industrial growth and foster development of value chains in key priority sectors (such as agriculture, mining, health, etc) among SADC member states.”

The award was presented to Kupaza by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who is also the outgoing president of SADC.

The SADC secondary essay writing competition is aimed at broadening knowledge of the secondary school going population on SADC activities and encouraging learners in the region to understand the role of SADC and disseminate information on SADC in order to support the process of regional co-operation and integration.

The 38th SADC summit is currently underway in Windhoek, Namibia.