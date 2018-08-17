Two teens drown in Lake Malawi

Two teenage boys have died in Nkhata Bay after drowning in Lake Malawi.

According to Public Relations Officer for Nkhata Bay Police Station Kondwani James, on Thursday the boys Andrew Chagomerana aged 14 and Gomezgani Banda aged 13 went to Kaweta fishing camp for swimming.

Whilst the two were swimming, heavy Mwera winds started blowing causing strong waves.

The waves pushed Andrew to a deep area where he drowned.

Upon seeing the situation, Gomezgani followed to rescue his friend. Unfortunately, Gomezgani drowned too. Sensing danger, some fishermen followed and brought them out.

The children were rushed to Chintheche Rural Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival. Post-mortem results indicated that they died due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising people to be cautious with water bodies to avoid such deaths.

Andrew Chagomerana hailed from Chikukuluzi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malanda in Nkhata Bay District while Gomezgani Banda was from Kamdidi Village, Traditional Authority Kaluluma in Kasungu District.