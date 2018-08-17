Police recover farm machinery worth K37m

The Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit in Blantyre has arrested three men for stealing farm machinery worth K37 million and have recovered the items.

The tree will be charged with passing valueless cheque contrary to section 319(D) and obtaining goods by false pretences contrary to section 319 of the Penal Code.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Blantyre police publicist, Augustus Nkhwazi who said property worth over K37 million have also been recovered.

Nkhwazi said the unit received a report on 28th March, 2018 from Mr. Funani Yesani aged 50 who is a Parts Manager at John Deere LONAGRO Malawi Limited that a John Deere Farm Tractor had been stolen.

The publicist said the reporter told them that the tractor which is valued at MK20,720,000 was stolen by unknown criminals who had passed a valueless cheque to the company as potential buyers.

The Anti-Motor Theft Unit embarked on an intensive investigation into the matter as the cheque could not be accepted by the banks and the three could not be traced until on 14th August, 2018 when they were cornered in the city.

The three suspects led a team of investigators to Kasungu district where the Farm Tractor and other equipment were recovered.

Other recovered equipment include a CAT diesel generator serial number GBYO1771 valued at MK12, 123, 041 which was stolen from Barloworld Equipment through same means in December, 2017.

A Baldan ARHO4 Plough chassis number 00615187004001 valued at MK5, 378, 572 stolen from Farming and Engineering Services (FES) on 17/01/2018 has also been recovered.

It is further reported that all the equipment were recovered from Geoffrey Daison aged 43 of Kulima village traditional authority Ngabu in Chikwawa, a transporter who runs Malinga Transport.

Meanwhile, companies and individuals who might have lost their valuable property through such means are being advised to report such cases to Police through the Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit.

The three who will be brought before court soon, have been identified as Francis Lumbe, 33, of Mapunje village, T/A Kunthembwe in Blantyre, Reuben Chimpanzi aged 24 of Mtokoma village, T/A Kwataine in Ntcheu and Wasi Khimba 24 of Kachenga village T/A Kalembo in Balaka.