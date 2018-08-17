Moyale Barracks, Mzuni FC fined K1.5m each

…Eight Moyale Barracks players banned

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has fined Moyale Barracks and Mzuni FC K1.5 million each for violent acts during their Super League encounter on 14th May, 2018.

The body’s Disciplinary Committee convened on the 29th May, 2018 where evidence was presented in relation to charges levelled against the two teams.

The punishment comes barely two weeks after the body fined Nyasa Big Bullets K1.5 million for violent acts during the Blantyre derby on April 28, 2018.

Apart from the fines, eight Moyale Barracks have been given bans by Sulom for the role they played during the fracas.

According to a statement released by the body on Thursday, the two teams have also been banned from using Mzuzu Stadium whenever playing each other for two seasons.

“Moyale Barracks F.C was therefore charged with the offence of failure to control the actions of its players and bringing the game of football into disrepute contrary to Article 21 (3) and Article 21 (7) of the Sulom Rules and Regulations respectively,” reads part of the statement.

According to the body, the evidence brought forward to the disciplinary committee by the match assessor, stewards, referee and Sulom representatives showed that Moyale Barracks players assaulted Mzuni F.C.

During the game, the Soldiers intimidated the referee and prevented him from issuing out a second yellow card to their goalkeeper McDonald Harawa.

It was also established that the Soldiers prevented the referee from discharging his duties on at least two occasions.

“Moyale Barracks Football Club is therefore found guilty of failure to control the actions of its players during a match against Mzuni FC. Moyale F.C is also found guilty of bringing the game of football into disrepute.

“According to Article 21 (3) of the Sulom Rules and Regulations, Moyale Barracks Football Club is ordered to pay the sum K500, 000 for its failure to control the actions of its players. Moyale Barracks Football Club is also ordered to pay the sum of K1, 000, 000 for bringing the game of football into disrepute, under the provisions of Article 21 (20) of the Sulom Rules and Regulations,” continued the statement.

The body has also ordered Harawa to pay the sum of K20, 000 fine plus serve a two game ban in accordance with Article 22 (e) of the Sulom Rules and Regulations.

Sulom has also suspended Moyale players Gastin Simkonda, Boyiboyi Chima and Victor Mwale for two matches each for preventing the referee from discharging his duties.

A suspension of six matches has also been given to each of Mwale, Lloyd Njaliwa, Ntopijo Njewa, Lovemore Jere and Chima for inciting violence.

The Soldiers were represented by Counsel Captain Thomas Gondwe.

On Mzuni F.C charges, Sulom has ordered the Green Intellectuals to pay a fine of K500 000. 00 for its failure to control the actions of its supporters contrary to Article 21 (20) of the Sulom Rules and Regulations.

It has been reported that Mzuni F.C supporters threw stones onto the pitch which hit and injured Moyale Barracks’ Boyiboyi Chima.

The Green Intellectuals were also ordered to pay the sum of K1 million.

“Mzuni F.C is further ordered to pay the sum of K1, 000, 000 per the provisions of Article 21 (20) of Sulom Rules and Regulations,” says the statement.

Sulom has also banned a Mzuni F.C supporter who normally wears jersey number 10 during Mzuni matches for two seasons.

The Green Intellectuals were represented by Counsel Nicely Msowoya and Joml Ngonga.

The fines are expected to be paid to Sulom before the two clubs’ official matches.

The banned Moyale Barracks players are likely to miss their crucial encounter against Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday.