Chakwera hails Kawinga re-election

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Lazarus Chakwera, has hailed the re-election of councillor John James Kawinga as Chairman of the Lilongwe District Council describing him as a visionary.

Chakwera, who is also torch bearer of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the 2019 tripartite elections disclosed that the council has made commendable progress under his stewardship.

“Am very happy that the council has decided to extend the term of councillor Kawinga as chairman of Lilongwe District Council. Because of his vision, our deliberations here have been fruitful even on the ground there is development,” said Chakwera.

Kawinga, councillor for Sanjika Ward in Msozi North and a member of MCP, was re-elected unopposed after getting endorsed by all the councillors and Parliamentarians at a full council meeting Lilongwe district organized.

He said he was delighted and promised to continue championing the involvement of women in development activities.

“It’s time to help Malawi and leadership is about being a servant not just pocketing money and bossing around people. I will make sure that women take part in development activities like for instance we plan to distribute treadle pumps and sewing machines and women stand to benefit greatly from this,” said Kawinga.

The full council meeting also saw councillor Neverless Kamchacha being retained as the Vice Chairlady of the council after beating stiff competition from other three candidates.

Commenting on the matter, councillor Patricia Nkhono, said the two have triumphed because of their experience and leadership qualities.

“They are all hard working and experienced. How i wish if they had more time in office beyond 2019 elections because, to be honest, these two have been delivering,” said Nkhono.