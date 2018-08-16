MCP set for primary elections

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has disclosed plans to hold primary elections from next week.

Confirming the development, MCP spokesperson Maurice Muthali said the party is to hold the elections in areas where people have already registered for next year’s elections.

The party seeks to have people elected to represent the party as Members of Parliament (MPs) and Ward Councilors across the country.

MCP will become the first party in Malawi to hold primary elections ahead of 2019 elections.

Primary elections are said to be cause of divisions as people that lose choose to ditch their parties and contest as independent candidates.

However, the primary elections also give opportunity to members of a party to elect their preferred candidate.