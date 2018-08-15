FAM donates K4.5m equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Center

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has donated equipment worthy K4.5 million to Kachere Rehabilitation from the Charity Shield Cup proceeds.

This follows another K7 million donation of equipment to Ekwendeni School for the Visually Impaired last week.

The FA has donated ten wheelchairs, ten aluminum clutches, ten walking sticks, twenty digital thermometers, four scales, ten pedal bins, twenty squeeze balls, one treadmill, one trampoline and one gym bike to the rehabilitation center.

And speaking during the ceremony, the FA President Walter Nyamilandu said his association decided to donate to the rehabilitation center upon noticing that the facility was in dire need of the equipments.

“We launched Charity Shield three years ago with the sole purpose of reaching out to the communities we serve. We understand that this world is facing challenges and I know we are all struggling financially but the little resources we have can help out the communities that are in need and football can play that role.

“We discussed with them and they told us what they needed hence fulfilling what we promised,” said Nyamilandu.

On his part, Board Chair for Kachere Rehabilitation Thom Mwamadi hailed the association for the timely donation saying the equipment will reduce some of the problems they have been facing.

“We are very grateful for this timely donation from FAM because we have so many problems but the coming in of these equipments will assist towards reducing some of these challenges,” he explained.

This year’s Charity Shield was participated by four teams namely Nyasa Big Bullets, Be Forward Wanderers, Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks.

Bullets won the completion for third consecutive time after beating Silver Strikers 3-0 at Bingu National Stadium.

Earlier on, the FA President presented certificates of appreciation to the clubs.