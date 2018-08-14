House fire kills boy, 5

A 5-year-old boy in Nkhotakota district died yesterday after fire gutted the house he slept in.

The boy has been identified as Paul McDonald who died at Ntchanamila village in the district.

According to Nkhotakota Police Station Deputy Public Relations Paul Malimwe, McDonald was sleeping in the house when his grandmother Alena Uliyati aged 54 left home early morning to go to the farm.

While at the farm, the woman learnt that her house had caught fire.

“She rushed home and found the house destroyed and the boy burnt by the fire,” he explained.

Thereafter, the matter was reported to Nkhotakota police station and police together with medical personnel from Mpamantha health centre visited the scene.

Postmortem showed that the boy died due to suffocation secondary to burn wounds.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Paul McDonald hailed from Ntchanamila village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkhanga in Nkhotakota district.