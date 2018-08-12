Silver Strikers drop valuable points in title race

…as Civil, Blue Eagles held…

Second placed Silver Strikers missed an opportunity to go level on points with Nyasa Big Bullets as they dropped valuable points in the title race following a 2-1 defeat to Azam Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Mulanje Park.

A victory over Tigers would have seen the Central Bankers going joint top of the standings with 31 points but Boston Kabango’s second half stunning free kick was enough to stop them from catching Bullets who are playing on Sunday at the same venue.

Khuda Muyaba scored his first goal for the Bankers since joining them earlier this year but Luke Milanzi levelled the scoreline with a superb finish after Silver’s defense was caught napping in the line of duty.

Moments later, it was 2-1. The hosts took the lead through Kabango who scored a fantastic freekick to stun the visitors who were a little bit sluggish in front of a mammoth crowd.

At the start of the match, the Bankers created some goal scoring chances when the club’s top goal scorer Mphatso Phillimon glanced his header inches over Tigers’s goal.

Tigers were not going to let Silver Strikers boss proceedings and quickly went on the offensive.

However, they went behind as Muyaba scored his first goal in Silver’s colors when he received a beautiful ball from the right flank of the field, 1-0.

Moments later, a defensive error from Mike Robert allowed Peter Katsonga a sight at goal but he sent his snap shot narrowly wide of the goal.

Come second half, the home side meant business as they pulled level just after 8 minutes when Milanzi was found in a very good position before lashing the ball past the visitors’ goalkeeper, 1-1.

Five minutes later, the hosts deservedly took their lead when Kabango’s freekick kissed the back of the net in unbelievable circumstances.

The goal was a wakeup call to the visitors who were creating more chances than their opponents but finding the back of the net was a difficult task as Tigers’ defence was very solid at the back.

The Bankers tried their level best to find the equalizing goal but Tigers stood firm to avenge the first round defeat to eventually keep their top four hopes alive with 23 points from 16 games.

As for the Bankers, they are now three points behind Bullets who have a game to play.

At Chitowe Stadium, Dwangwa United and Blue Eagles played out to a 1-all draw while Civil Sporting Club left it late to salvage a point against Karonga United during a 1-1 draw.