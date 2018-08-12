DD Sunshine on top

Lilongwe based women soccer powerhouse, DD Sunshine, have finished the first round of the Central Region Women Football Association of Malawi (FAM) League on top of the table.

DD managed to hold their rivals Skippers to a goalless draw in a match played at Civo Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides have finished the first round with 13 points only that goal difference is separating the two as Skippers have goal difference of 45 while DD Sunshine have 53 goal difference.

In another last final first round fixture, Fuctured fc invaded Hungry Lions’ den and handed them a 2-0 defeat in a match played at Don Bosco.

With the defeat, the Hungry Lions have finished the first round on the last position in the six team league with a single point while Fuctured are second from the bottom with three points.

Chilinde Queens have completed the first round with four points below the league leaders while Kauma Academy are presently fourth with four points.

On the golden boot race, presently Linda Kasenda of Skippers is the leading top goal scorer with 25 goals followed by DD Sunshine duo of Mwale and Elenecia Mhango who have got 16 and 15 goals respectively.

According to Central Region Women Football Association general secretary Frank Chitalu Kalilombe, the teams will rest for two weeks before they return to the pitch for the second round.