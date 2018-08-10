South Africa’s hip hop icon Pro Kid no more

Sad news as Africa has lost one of its iconic hip hop artists in the name of Pro Kid from South Africa.

Born Linda Mkhize, he passed on Wednesday having suffered a severe seizure while visiting friends, his family has confirmed.

The 37 year old was considered one of the pioneers of hip hop in the rainbow nation. With his music rich in South African values, he won the hearts of most natives.

Tributes are pouring in for the departed hero who was also popularly known as the number one Soweto boy. Stars in Mzansi showbiz are sending their condolences via social media.

Pro Kid produced hit songs like Storm and Sekele. In his music career, he managed to grab a couple of accolades.