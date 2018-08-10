RVG secures Belgium trials for Sambani and Banda

Flames up-and-coming defender Precious Sambani and Under 20 striker Peter Banda are next week expected to travel to Belgium for trials with reigning Belgian Champions Club Brugge.

The trials have been facilitated by Flames Belgian coach Ronny van Geneugden.

Sambani, who is on loan at Super League champions Be Forward Wanderers from Namiwawa FC and Banda who plays for FMB Under 20 League side Griffin Youngsters will undergo trials between 17th and 31st August.

The two have travelled to Lilongwe from Blantyre today to process Visas.

RVG, Griffin Youngsters manager Griffin Saenda and Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butawo confirmed the development this afternoon.

The Flames coach said the two young players have what it takes to make it in Europe.

“I have worked with them and they are talented players with all attributes to make it at top level. They are young and age is on their side. This is a big chance for them to realize their dream of making it big in football. They are young and hungry for success.

“Belgium is conducive for African players as most stars have made it big in Europe by passing through Belgium.

“It is part of my responsibility to facilitate opportunities for Malawian players. I will be taking more players to Europe in the coming days,” said RVG.

Banda became a household name after steering Malawi to a third finish at the 2016 Cosafa Under 17 Youth Championship where he won the top goal scorer award with 5 goals.

Sambani has established himself as potential Flames legend in the making following his outstanding performance at the 2018 Cosafa Cup in South Africa in June.

Former Flames stars Kennedy and Holman Malunga played in Belgium between 1987 and 1989 with the former playing for top division side Cercle Brugge K.S.V.

However, Frank Sinalo and Gift Zakazaka had unsuccessful trials in Belgium.

Club Brugge Koninklijke Voetbalvereniging commonly referred to as just Club Brugge, are a football club based in Bruges in Belgium. It was founded in 1891 and is one of the most decorated clubs in Belgian football. The club has been Belgian league champions on 15 occasions, second only to major rivals Anderlecht.

Currently, they have three African on their books including Zimbabwean Marvelous Nakamba and Angolan Clinton Mata.

Information courtesy of the Football Association of Malawi.