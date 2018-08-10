Mutharika bitter with MCP

President Peter Mutharika has vowed to make sure that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) should never rule Malawi again.

Mutharika made the remarks during Talk to the President program on MBC TV.

He said MCP is a party of murderers and as long as he is alive he will never allow the party to rule Malawi.

According to Mutharika, he is bitter with MCP for torturing his family and killing his father during the one party era.

“As long as Peter Mutharika is alive, Malawi Congress Party will never rule this country. It is a party of darkness, a party of murderers,” he said.

On corruption, Mutharika said his administration has increased allocations to Anti-Corruption Bureau and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to allow the two bodies to continue fighting corruption.

He urged Malawians to report acts of corruption to relevant authorities so that the allegations should be investigated.

Speaking on the K145 million his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) received from businessman Zameer Karim, Mutharika said he never benefitted from the donation and he does not need the money.

He also insisted that the DPP will return the money to Karim and the businessman will decide what to do with it.

During the interview, Mutharika claimed that his government has completed 290 projects across the country.

He added that other development projects are being carried out even in sites where he laid foundation stones.

“Everywhere I have put a foundation stone, there is construction, everywhere,” Mutharika said.