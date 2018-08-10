DPP pledges to conduct transparent primary elections

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has pledged to conduct fair and transparent primary elections.

Central Regional Governor for DPP Bintony Kutsaira made the pledge during a meeting which the party organized with 66 DPP aspirants who want to contest as members of parliament and ward councilors.

District and constituency governors were also present during the meeting held in Lilongwe

Speaking to the press, Kutsaira said they wanted to map the way forward together as a party as they are expecting to conduct primary elections soon.

“Actually we assembled here to see the eligibility of the shadow Members of the Parliament and councilors. As we have seen here there is an impression that many people are interested to contest this coming elections,” he explained.

He added that DPP is grateful for the people who have shown interest to contest as DPP candidates in the forthcoming tripartite elections saying this shows that the party is very democratic and transparent.

Kutsaira therefore appealed to those who are interested to join the party to come forward to contest in any position since the party believes in democracy.

In his remarks, the party’s Director of Elections Ben Phiri welcomed the aspirants saying as a party they will support them during campaign period so that they should win.

Phiri said the aspirants have given the party the impression that DPP will produce Members of Parliament that shall help to contribute to the development of this country.