Airborne eye 2019 Super League return

Airborne Rangers have set their sights on clinching the 2018 Chipiku Central Region Football League championship as they ultimately chase a return to the county’s flagship TNM Super League.

The Salima based army outfit was relegated from the elite division at the end of the 2015 season after finishing among the three bottom clubs in the league.

They have since found it hard to bounce back but according to the club’s spokesperson, Kadzinje, this is the year to earn the ticket back into top-flight business.

“The club is very serious now because we have recruited some new quality players and we have also been receiving massive support from the club’s hierarchy. We are taking each game very seriously especially in the league in order to boost our chances of returning to the Super League,” said Kadzinje.

On why it has taken them three years out in the wilderness, Kadzinje attributed the failure for a swift return to several factors.

“The push for a quick return has been slowed by among other things the retirement of our key players after relegation, while other players were also committed to other significant military duties, especially the peace keeping missions over the years. But currently we have players capable of firing the team back to where it belongs,” challenged Kadzinje.

The “flying soldiers” have backed their juicy ambitions with a fine run in the first round of the 2018 Chipiku league finishing in second position just a point behind leaders Kasungu Police.

They are also through to the second regional phase of the Carlsberg Cup with a date against Ocasor coming up this weekend.

With Kenwood Nkhoma, a coach well credited for the Super League promotion of another army side Kamuzu Barracks in 2012 at the helm, Kadzinje was confident the Rangers are destined for the best.

Elsewhere, another military team Cobbe Barracks is also gunning for a Super League return after so many years as it leads the Chitetezo Mbaula Southern Region Football League’s Premier Division.

Success for Airborne and Cobbe will surely present a big headache to the Malawi Defence Force as it has previously been reluctant on increasing the number of representatives in the elite league.

The army has four Super League teams namely Moyale Barracks, Red Lions, Mafco and Kamuzu Barracks.