No Tigresses player in Malawi Netball team squad

Malawi Queens head coach Griffin Saenda has named his final squad for the African Netball Championship which will take place in Zambia from 13th August to 18th August 2018.

The winner of the tournament will automatically qualify for the 2019 netball World Cup.

Kukoma Diamonds duo of Sheila Dimba and Caroline Mtukule as well as Tigresses shooter Sindie Simtowe have all been dropped while Mwayi Kumwenda won’t be part of the squad due to a knee injury.

Out of the 21 players which were invited into camp for preparations ahead of the competition two weeks ago, Saenda has only picked 12 players and has so far dropped nine players including the mentioned senior players.

Apart from Simtowe, Saenda has also dropped Civonets match maker Rose Nkanda.

A total of seven African netball countries are expected to clash in this year’s competition as they will be battling out to book their place at the 2019 Netball World Cup scheduled for Liverpool, England where a total of 16 teams are expected to contest.

Currently, only six teams namely Malawi, Jamaica, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and England have automatically qualified for next year’s Netball World Cup.

The Queens’ opening fixture at the African Netball World Cup qualifiers will be against Zimbabwe on August 14. Malawi will then proceed to face the most improved African netball side Uganda in the following day before taking on Botswana, Zambia, Namibia and Kenya.

The participating teams are Botswana, Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe and the host-Zambia.

Here is the full Malawi Queens squad:

DEFENDERS

Joannah Kachilika— (Thunders Queens)

Towera Vikhumbo—(Kukoma Diamonds)

Juli Sambo—(Blue Eagles Sisters)

Martha Dambo—(Thunder Queens)

Laureen Ngwira—(Northumbria-­UK)

ATTACKERS

Thandie Galeta Saenda—(Thunder Queens)

Bridget Kumwenda Chalera—( Kukoma Diamonds)

Takondwa Lwazi—(Blue Eagles Sisters)

SHOOTERS

Joyce Mvula—(Manchester Thunder-UK)

Alinafe Kamwala-(Kukoma Diamonds)

Jane Chimaliro—(Civonets)

Jesca Mazengera Sanudi—( Kukoma Diamonds)

TECHNICAL PANEL

Head Coach— Griffin Saenda Senior

Assistant Coach—White Mulilima

Physical Trainer—Grifin Saenda Junior

Team Doctor—Junier Kazembe

Team Manager— Jane Kachali