Luhanga to go for trials in South Africa

Karonga United star Nangaunozge Luhanga is expected to leave the country to try his luck at a South African club, Malawi24 can report.

According to an invitation letter for the trials which this publication has seen, the rainbow nation’s National First Division side, Ts Sporting FC, has invited the attacker and is going to assess the player for a month.

“We wish to extend an invitation to the following player to attend a one month trial at our club commencing on 06 September 2018. During the one month trial period Ts Sporting Football Club will be responsible for all his accommodation, medical, food and beverage costs,” reads part of the letter signed by the club’s co-chairperson Thobela Silungu.

Both the player and his agent Prince Jere of Touchline Sports Management Agency have confirmed about this development saying the club which has invited Luhanga is one of the richest clubs and he is expecting that his client’s welfare will totally change.

“It’s true the player will be leaving for trials in South Africa. The club which is taking Luhanga is one of the clubs which pays good salary to its players and this one is owned by people from Qatar.

“We have already discussed with his current club and have agreed that they will release the player. If he won’t get the deal then we will send him to other clubs who are also eager to see his potential,” said Jere in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Karonga United chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga confirmed receiving the communication but when asked how much his club may want once Luhanga impresses the Ts Sporting, he said their priority is to help the player to get the place.

“Indeed we have received the letter and as the club we will allow the player to go. But as for now it will be too early for us to be talking about the transfer fee, what we want is for him to be signed,” Chipanga told Malawi24.