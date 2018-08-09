Dyson Gonthi quits MCP

As days are drawing closer to Malawi’s sixth elections, politicians are still repositioning themselves with the latest movement of former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of recruitment Dyson Gonthi.

Gonthi on Wednesday announced that he has quit MCP for the newly formed United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Speaking with the local media, the politician said he has made the decision to join UTM claiming MCP has lost direction ahead of the next year’s tripartite election.

“I am here to let people know that I have come out of Malawi Congress Party and I have joined UTM. This is done due to what people has thought about my position where am an MP aspirant.

“In fact, I do not regret because ever since I started going there for campaigning, I have never had an opportunity to handle meetings as it could be. I have only managed to meet several leaders in the constituency but with no real enthusiasm,” he said.

He continued to say that MCP is full of politicians who have fear of the unknown and added that’s the reason he decided to defect claiming he cannot associate with people who are afraid of nothing.

He added that UTM is his home claiming that there are people in the movement who he knows.

Gonthi further said he is only seeking success in as far as good governance is concerned and added that he wants to work with UTM and deal with several things which according to him are affecting Malawians.

This is coming days after several well known politicians as well as soccer legend Kinnah Phiri joined the movement.