CSO wants court to fire Speaker Msowoya

A civil society organisation called Forum for National Development (FND) has asked the High Court in Blantyre to fire Speaker of National Assembly Richard Msowoya for joining the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Through its lawyer Bob Chimkango, FND wants Msowoya stopped from exercising or continuing to exercise his duties as Speaker of Parliament saying he left the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and joined another organisation which is political in nature hence crossed the floor.

In its application, FND has named the National Assembly as second defendant saying Parliament should not recognize Msowoya as Speaker and should stop giving him privileges or rights accorded to the Speaker.

According to an affidavit by Chimkango, FND says Msowoya who is also Member of Parliament for Karonga Nyungwe has crossed the floor and his seat is supposed to be declared vacant as required by Section 65 of the Constitution of Malawi.

Hearing of the application will be held before Judge Tembo on August 28, 2018, according to the Registrar of the High Court.