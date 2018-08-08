K145 million saga: Mutharika sees nothing wrong

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has, for the first time, personally spoken about the K145 million donation sent to a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) account to which he is a sole signatory.

Mutharika has told MBC that it is normal for him to be the only signatory to a party account.

“It’s nothing unusual. Go to any organization, even private companies in Malawi. You will find that the head of that company is the sole signatory of the company’s account,” Mutharika said.

The president came under fire after it was revealed that the DPP account held at Standard Bank received a K145 million deposit from businessman Zameer Karim shortly after Karim had defrauded government of K466 million through a fraudulently awarded contract.

Meanwhile, social commentator Onjezani Kenani has rejected Mutharika’s claims saying he has never worked in an organisation where the head was the only signatory to the organisation’s account adding that companies avoid such situations to prevent theft.

“How come even your own party’s chief executive had no knowledge of the K145 million? She told the nation that the account does not exist, that it is a figment of your detractors’ imagination. And here you are, telling us that it is normal to have an account your party executive has no idea of. You go further to tell us that it is normal anywhere in Malawi to have the head of an organization as a sole signatory. I am angry hearing you say so. You take us Malawians for what – dunderheads?”asked Kenani.

He added that Mutharika should have been arrested for money laundering.

“The fact, sir, is that that money – I’m talking of the K145 million – came from a fraudulent contract and landed into your personal account, disguised as your party’s account,” said Kenani.