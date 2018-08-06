Second round Super League fixtures out: Kamuzu Stadium could host matches

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) resumes on Saturday for its final round of fixtures, with two matches allocated to Kamuzu Stadium if the inspection team from FIFA certifies the facility.

Defending league champions Be Forward Wanderers will be hoping to cut Nyasa Big Bullets’ lead to just four points when they play host to Kamuzu Barracks at either Kamuzu Stadium or Balaka Stadium.

Second placed Silver Strikers will have a mountain to climb when they travel to Mulanje Park to play Azam Tigers FC.

On Sunday, league leaders will welcome Nchalo United either at Kamuzu Stadium or Mulanje Park.

A win for the leaders will see them returning to the top of the summit depending on Silver’s result over Tigers.

Below is the full fixture list:

Saturday, 11 August 2018

-Be Forward Wanderers vs Kamuzu Barracks

-Azam Tigers vs Silver Strikers

-Civil Sporting Club vs Karonga United

-Dwangwa United vs Blue Eagles

-Mzuni FC vs Red Lions

Sunday, 12th August 2018

-Nyasa Big Bullets vs Nchalo United

-Moyale Barracks vs Red Lions

-TN Stars vs Karonga United

-MAFCO FC vs Masters Security