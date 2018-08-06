Atupele Muluzi vows to create more jobs

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has promised to create more jobs in Malawi should he earn the country’s driving seat in next year’s elections.

He said this at a rally in Mangochi yesterday. In his speech, he promised to enhance the country’s economic climate.

According to Muluzi, the country is going through hard times and he believes the only solution to get the country out of that situation is through the creation of more jobs and by providing the youths with business opportunities.

However, the UDF leader did not reveal if he is going to team up with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the next elections. He only promised to do a more serious campaign ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

“Pano ndipanga campaign kuposa yomwe ndinapanga 2014, sindili mocheza (I will do a better campaign than that of 2014),” he said

A majority of Malawians speculate a possible coalition between UDF and DPP in 2019. This follows the departure of vice president Saulos Chilima from the DPP to challenge for the country’s presidency under United Transformation Movement (UTM).

People believe that Muluzi will replace Chilima in a move to attract the youths’ vote given his age, and also to amass votes in the Eastern region.