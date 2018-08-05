UTM told to construct stadium for Mzuzu

…not Mzuzu International Airport

Football legend Kinnah Phiri yesterday urged Vice President Saulos Chilima to construct a football stadium in Mzuzu and ditch plans for an airport in the city.

The former Flames mentor made the call at a rally Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM) organized at Mzuzu Upper Stadium.

Phiri, who unlike other high level speakers, spoke in Chichewa, pleaded with Chilima to shut down plans for an International Airport, saying the North does not have people who would fly and benefit from the airport.

Instead, he urged Chilima to construct stadiums in the region.

“I am happy that you are the only presidential candidate who does not only like sports but actually participates in sporting activities.

“We have seen you jogging and playing basketball that makes us so happy and shows that you will understand us as a fellow youth,” he said.

Phiri then endorsed Chilima and encouraged people to vote for the vice president in the 2019 elections.