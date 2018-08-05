Njikho joins UTM

Days after dumping the ruling DPP, Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City constituency Leonard Njikho has joined the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Njikho who served as a DPP Member of Parliament for almost four years on Thursday dumped the ruling party saying he will become an independent legislator.

However, on Saturday he was spotted at the UTM launch in the city but he denied to speak to the media saying he was not ready to grant an interview.

But Malawi24 understands that Njikho is one of the legislators from the North who has joined the movement.

According to reports, Njikho wants to stand on a UTM ticket when seeking reelection as Mzuzu City MP in the 2019 elections.

Legislators from the North who attended the UTM rally include Olipa Muyaba, Emily Chinthu Phiri and Agness Nyalonje.