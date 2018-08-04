NRYFC organises Fam C coaching course

Northern Region Youth Football Committee (NRYC) will from 6th August hold a 10-day Fam C coaching course at Mzuzu Stadium.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Monday, NYRC Desire Bellings said this opportunity comes once in a while hence the need for football coaches to use it.

”We cannot talk of football without mentioning youth football. The coaches that will attend this course will definitely help the youth football to grow to another level.

“We are saying that coaches must be equipped with knowledge and skills in order to train these kids as far as football is concern, so this training comes in time when we want to promote football in the country from the grass root level,” he said.

Bellings called on coaches in and around Mzuzu who are coaching under 14, 15, 17 or 20 to participate in the course.

He also encouraged female football coaches to participate saying they will pay a reduced fee.

The course will start from 6th of August to 15th August 2018 at Mzuzu stadium from 8am in the morning, with a participation fee of K20,000 for coaches from youth teams, K25,000 for coaches from senior teams and K10,000 for women.