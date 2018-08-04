MEC satisfied with third phase progress

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has expressed satisfaction with the progress of phase three of the voter registration exercise in Lilongwe.

Speaking to members of the press during a visit which MEC conducted on Wednesday to some of the registration centres in the district, MEC Chairperson Justice Dr Jane Ansah said people are showing interest by going to register in large numbers which shows that many of them have been registered while others are still waiting to register.

Ansah explained that the aim of the tour was to monitor how the registration process has so far commenced in the centres.

The MEC chairperson however expressed concern over the lack of some party monitors in the registration centres.

“We have noted that in most centres there are only DPP and MCP party representatives while other parties are not participating in the exercise,” she said.

She therefore requested all parties to take responsibility in the exercise saying it is their right to ensure that there is accountability and transparency during the exercise.

On challenges, some of the monitors said many people more especially in rural areas are not aware of the importance of registering since they take it as a voting process.

They therefore asked MEC to continue conducting awareness campaign on the same to ensure that people understand the exercise as well as the voting process.

Some of the centres which MEC visited include City centre, Kauma, M’gona, Kabwabwa and Chipala School.