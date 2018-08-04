DPP cancels Mzuzu rallies

Less than one month after being launched, the United Transformation Movement has already got one over the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The two parties were expected to hold rallies in Mzuzu on Saturday but the ruling DPP has cancelled its two rallies, allowing UTM to freely hold its public meeting.

The DPP rallies were expected to be held at Katoto ground and Chibavi on Saturday. Vice President Saulos Chilima will be launching the UTM in Mzuzu on the same day.

DPP regional governor for the North Kenneth Sanga told the local media that the party’s rallies will not take place and instead party officials will attend a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting in Lilongwe.

According to Sanga, President Peter Mutharika who is also leader of the DPP has called for the meeting.

The cancellation has come after Mzuzu residents on Friday flocked to the venue of the UTM rally where party officials were making final preparations for the event.

Last week when UTM held its launch in Blantyre, DPP organized a free show featuring some of the country’s top musicians as well as cheap beer in a bid to discourage people from going to the UTM rally.