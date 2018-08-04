Chilima rails against quota, nepotism

Vice President Saulos Chilima launched the United Transformation Movement (UTM) in Mzuzu where he spoke against nepotism, quota system and corruption.

Speaking in Tumbuka at Mzuzu upper stadium, Chilima said UTM will abolish the quota system of selecting students to public universities and find another way of ensuring that a lot of young people get university education.

“We shall find a solution to end a quota system,” the vice president said.

However, he disputed rumors that the abolishment of quota system will only benefit a single region saying UTM will find means of making it fair.

Chilima also condemned nepotism telling the rally that some people in the North are denied job opportunities or promotions because of where they come from.

He added that his government will introduce good leadership which is contrary to the current administration if elected into power come 2019.

Chilima said that changing political parties does not mean good leadership but rather changing the way we govern the country.

On this, the vice president said his administration will make sure that heads of certain departments such as Anti-Corruption Bureau, Malawi Revenue Authority and Malawi Broadcasting Corporation should not be appointed by the president but rather by Parliament through the Public Appointments Committee.

“This will guarantee these departments to operate without political interference as it has been the case with the current administration since interference by the ruling party creates loopholes which results into swindling of taxpayers’ money,” he said.

On agriculture, Chilima said farmers will sing a new song as his government will provide means for farmers to access and pay for farming equipment apart from spearheading modern farming techniques.

Chilima then assured the youths on the creation of one million jobs in the first year of his administration by creating factories and other entities that will employ the youths.

The vice president also said that, apart from Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi and Water Board, his administration will welcome other companies which will show interest in the mentioned utility sectors so as to improve from the current situations of blackout and poor flow of water.

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya who was one of the main speakers at the launch said tribalism, nepotism and regionalism are very visible in the current administration but come 2019 United Transformation Movement will not tolerate discriminatory systems.

Other speakers at the launch were legislators Patricia Kaliati, Noel Masangwi, Chinthu Phiri and Agness Nyalonje.