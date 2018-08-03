Lutepo out of jail: Among pardoned prisoners

Cashgate convict Oswald Lutepo is out of jail after being named on the list of pardoned inmates.

Lutepo, is named among list of prisoners pardoned as part of Malawi’s 54th Independence.

He was in 2015 sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in the cashgate scandal.

He had earlier on pleaded to President Peter Mutharika to pardon him for good conduct.

But information Malawi24 has now is that he has been pardoned over his ‘poor health.’

Lutepo was sentenced to eight years in prison for money laundering and three years for conspiracy to defraud Malawi Government K4.7 billion.

The Malawi Prison Service (MPS) recommends prisoners for pardoning after considering factors such as offences committed and health condition.

In total 173 prisoners have been pardoned.