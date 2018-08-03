Lutepo: denied pardon

Cashgate convict Osward Lutepo has been denied a pardon.

He was in 2015 sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in the cashgate scandal.

He had earlier on pleaded to President Peter Mutharika to pardon him for good conduct.

Information Malawi24 has now is that he has been denied pardon.

Lutepo was sentenced to eight years in prison for money laundering and three years for conspiracy to defraud Malawi Government K4.7 billion.

The Malawi Prison Service (MPS) recommends prisoners for pardoning after considering factors such as offences committed and health condition.

In total 173 prisoners have been pardoned.