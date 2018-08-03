Luanar students sitting on floor

Students at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) City Campus are sitting on the floor in class due to lack of chairs.

A picture of students at the college listening to a lecturer while sitting on the floor has been making rounds on social media.

“When I saw it, I thought it’s photoshop, but nope, it’s real,” Economist Henry Kachaje said.

He however added that the college had enough chairs in its classrooms but students at the university steal the chairs and sell to the nearby communities.

“One of the problems is that students steal and sell them in nearby communities . Some are taken to their rooms. All the rooms were furnished with new chairs and desks when the semester was beginning,” Kachaje said.

Malawi24 has established that the school has insufficient chairs and learners sit on the floor and take pictures to force the management to buy more chairs.

“As you know that Luanar has three campuses which are Bunda, Natural Resources College and City. The problem is only affecting City campus where students are sitting on the floor deliberately to force the management to buy adequate chairs,” one of the Luanar students told Malawi24.