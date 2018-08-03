Locomotive hits man to death

A 26 year old man who was working at Kanengo Railway as a station master has died after a locomotive hit him.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 15:00 hours.

Confirming on the incident, Kanengo Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Salome Zgambo Chibwana identified the victim as Vincent Akim.

Chibwana said Akim met his fate when he was controlling the head of a locomotive which was to be hooked with a trailer carrying bags of fertiliser.

“He was until his death the station master and on this fateful day he was on duty controlling the head of train (locomotive) and was standing on a rail line close to the trailer,” she said.

Chibwana added that an eyewitness told Police that the 26 year old man was communicating with the driver of the locomotive through a wireless radio as this is how the system works.

Akim told the driver to stop but due to communication failure the driver didn’t.

The locomotive then hit Akim and pinned him between the trailer and locomotive.

People tried to rescue Akim but he died on the spot.

Postmortem indicated that Ackim died due to shock and loss of blood.

Vincent Akim, 26, hailed from Mwandawaka village in the area of Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji district.