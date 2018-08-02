I can transform Malawi – Atupele

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has said he has potential to develop the country.

Muluzi made the remarks on Wednesday in his acceptance speech after he went unopposed as the party president at the UDF convention at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

According to Muluzi, the country has what it takes to be a prosperous nation.

“I love Malawi and I want to transform it. I truly believe change is possible if we focus on infrastructure development, target investment, better connectivity and better relationships.

“Forty percent of our existing infrastructure could support our economic growth; railway lines and road,” Muluzi said.

He further warned that Malawi’s gold, tobacco is no longer giving bumper earnings to the country’s economy hence the country has to diversify.

“Maize and tobacco are no longer sustainable. We need to develop products that can bring profit and not just a task to survive,” he said.

Speaking at the same function, former President Bakili Muluzi who is the father of Atupele and one of the founders of the UDF urged politicians in the country to desist from politics of castigations.

Muluzi cited the recent scenario in which former first lady Callista Mutharika branded some politicians as “Matchona” because they lived abroad for a long time before coming back to Malawi.