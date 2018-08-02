Chief Kawinga shooting case in court

The Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate court yesterday started hearing a case in which three people are being accused of shooting and robbing Paramount Chief Kawinga of Machinga.

The three have been charged with six counts which are armed robbery contrary to section 301(2) of the Penal Code, malicious damage which is contrary to section 344(1) of the Penal Code and four counts of acts intending to cause a grievous harm contrary to section 235(a) of the Penal Code.

Reading out the statement of the offence, his worship Chief Resident Magistrate Mzondi Mvula said the three accused persons during the night of 29th January, 2018 at Paramount Chief Kawinga Headquarters in Machinga shot the Yao Chief Paramount Chief Kawinga with an AK47 rifle before robbing him K1,500,000 cash and two Samsung Galaxy mobile phones.

The three with intent to maim, disfigure or disable also shot three times at Paramount Chief Kawinga, his son Albert Mataka as well as Brenda Charles and Maxwell Makina before maliciously damaging three vehicles belonging to the Chief.

All the suspects pleaded not guilty to all the six charges and the state through Eastern Region Police Prosecution Officer Senior Superintendent Dickens Mwambazi asked for adjournment and promised to parade 23 witnesses to prove the case.

The court adjourned the case to 15th August, 2018 when the court will sit at Ntaja in Machinga district where the incident took place.

Dayitoni aged 27 and Karoti Asedi aged 27 comes from Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi while Abada Saidi aged 28 comes from village Bala, Traditional Authority Mponda in the same district of Mangochi.