Police sting Chilima: Given 7 days on ‘rigging’ machine claim

Leader of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Saulos Chilima has been handed just a week to provide more information on claims he made weeks ago that there has been a purchase of a machine meant to rig the 2019 elections.

Chilima, as reported by Malawi24 earlier on, made the claim at the first launch of the movement at Masintha Ground a fortnight ago.

He admitted to have information of the purchase and where the said machine is being kept.

He also said he is very much aware of any plans to relocate the machine.

But the Malawi Police Service has written the Vice President to provide them with fully furnished information on the matter.

In a letter that Malawi24 has seen, Director of CID Inspector Chaima says Chilima has just a week to execute this task.

According to Chaima, the information Chilima will provide will assist the Police to prevent the said rigging plot.

“Rigging of elections border on people’s rights hence our concern,” reads part of the letter.

Initially, the Malawi Electoral Support Network (MESN) told Malawi24 that it remains imperative for Chilima to substantiate his claims.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in another interview dispelled the claims while assuring Malawians they have the utmost capacity to administer the elections.

Malawi votes for Ward Councillors, Members of Parliament (MPs) and a President next year.