Missing girl with albinism found alive

A 21-year-old girl with albinism has been rescued from suspected killers in Blantyre.

According to President of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) Overstone Kondowe, the woman Linda Mazanjo was abducted by a man identified as Edward.

Kondowe said Mazanjo went missing at around 8pm on July 27, 2018 at Daniel village in Chileka.

Police immediately arrested 33-year-old Çhiyembekezo Ways of Mwandimva village, TA Chimaliro in Thyolo. Ways was suspected to have introduced to Mazanjo a person who wanted to propose to her.

After further investigations, Police found Linda at the house of a woman identified as Odetta Kwatani aged 48 of Khumbanyiwa village, Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo.

The woman is a sister to Edward, the man who abducted Mazanjo.

Meanwhile, police in Chileka have detained Kwatani for questioning.