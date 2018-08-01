Mabedi to stay at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs manager Bobby Motaung says Patrick Mabedi is set to stay at the club as an assistant coach to the newly appointed head coach Giovanni Solinas.

According to kickoff.com, the decision to maintain the former Chiefs captain as the second in charge at Naturena is because he has been part of the structure and he also did well under former coach Steve Komphela.

After the arrival of Solinas, many expected that he would bring in his own support staff but Motaung says the new coach will work with Mabedi.

“Arthur is still with the MDC team, we’ve not changed much in the technical setup. Only the coach came in now, and he’ll be working with Mabedi,” confirmed Motaung to kickoff magazine.

“He’s been part of the structure even last season with Steve, and he did well when Steve left, even now with the pre-season preparations.

“The relationship between him and the coach [Solinas] now is very cordial, so we don’t have a problem with that,” he explained.

Soon after the end of last season, Mabedi told the South African media that he was ready to take over from Komphela but his dream was cut short by Motaung who told him that he was too young for the job.

“Running Kaizer Chiefs is like running a government so he is too young for the head coach role,” Motaung told the media.