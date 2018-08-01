Devotion: Prophesy

Act 2:17 ‘It will be in the last days, says God, that I will pour out my Spirit on all flesh. Your sons and your daughters will prophesy. Your young men will see visions. Your old men will dream dreams.”

1Co 14:3 ISV “But the person who prophesies speaks to people for their upbuilding, encouragement, and comfort.”

In these last days you as a son and daughter can prophesy to effect changes. Prophecy is repeating the Word of God to oneself or to your situation.Amo 3:8 ….”The Lord GOD has spoken! Who will not prophesy?”

Word of God can come through prayer, reading scriptures, voice of the Holy Spirit or through listening to a preaching. When you hear such a voice speaking unto you, its your duty to repeat the Word but to yourself or your situation. Make the Word personal. 2Co 4:13 ISV* “Now since we have the same spirit of faith in keeping with this Scripture: “I believed, and so I spoke,” we also believe and therefore speak.”

Prophecy is for edification, and exhortation, and comfort (1 Cor 14:3). This means when you are depressed, you can take the Word of comfort and start prophesying that Word to yourself.Speak continuously that Word to yourself. You will find peace.During prophecy, you do not speak about the current situation but rather you concentrate on the desired condition. In Gen 1:3 when there was darkness in the world, God never rebuked darkness but he declared light. V3 “And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.”

Prophesy life when your business which is dying, the Word of God is life (John 6:63). Prophesy victory when you feel like you are being defeated. Prophesy continuously day and night. Dont allow the word of prophecy to depart from your mouth and success is inevitable(Joshua 1:8).

In Ezekiel37 the dry bones became alive again through Prophecy. Your dry situation can become alive by your prophetic utterance. Take the Word of God. Speak the Word to the situation and effect changes. Eze 37:7 “So I prophesied as I was commanded: and as I prophesied, there was a noise, and behold, an earthquake; and the bones came together, bone to its bone.”

Confession

I am effecting changes through prophecy. My life is going upwards and forward only. I declare life to everything that concerns me. No situation is dead in my life. Everything is working for my good. In Jesus Name. Amen

