Topic Academy tops Mzuzu FMB league

First Merchant Bank (FMB) Under 20 league continues in Mzuzu with Topic Academy leading the 15 member league.

The team has got 32 points after playing 12 games. Topic have five more points than second placed Katoto United who have so far pocketed 27 points after 12 games played.

Luwinga Young Soccer are at the foot of the table with 5 points from 12 games.

Northern Region Youth Football General Secretary Desire Bellings said the committee is satisfied with the way the first round is progressing.

“We are witnessing a big competition as you are aware that some years have gone without a championship from the North and it’s our hope that this time we will produce a strong team to represent north at national level,” he said.

Bellings also thanked the officiating panel for making sure games start in good time.

The regional finals are expected to be played in Karonga at the end of this year with one team from each district of Karonga, Rumphi, Mzuzu and Nkhatabay participating.