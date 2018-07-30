Still around: Chibade sings for Chilima

One nearly forgotten musician is back to the stage, now singing songs in garnering support for United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Thomas Chibade who rose to fame in the early 2000s yesterday was among the entertainers at UTM’s Southern Region launch in Blantyre on Sunday.

He took to the stage and earned wild ululations from the crowd, just after leader of the movement, Saulos Chilima had left the Njamba freedom park.

He had before his performance said he is in support of Chilima and asked the people to vote for the Vice President who faces his boss Peter Mutharika of the DPP- a party Chilima’s UTM emerged from, Lazarus Chakwera of the MCP and other candidates from other parties.

Chibade’s appearance was surprising to many as he has been silent in as far as releasing of songs is concerned.

He breaks a cocoon spanning for over ten years. He has joined fellow musician and lawmaker Lucius Banda in backing Chilima for presidency.