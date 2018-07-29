Mzuni ends first round with clash against Civil

Mzuni will today complete their first round in the Super League with a game against Civil Sporting Club in Mzuzu.

The home side have 14 points and are also on position 14 while Civil have 24 points on position 4.

Mzuni will go into the match after wins against Be Forward Wanderers and TN Stars respectively.

Speaking to Malawi24, assistant coach for Mzuni Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said his side wants to wind up first round in style.

“We know the importance of collecting maximum points, although we are playing away but for us no excuse and we want to finish the first round in style,” said Mwafulirwa.

While Oscar Kaunda for Civil said it is painful because his side lost to Dwangwa on Saturday but he quickly said the game against Mzuni is a different one.

“We failed to collect points on Saturday and the only option is to win the game on Sunday, it is painful to us but the game against Mzuni is a totally different, I am sure our boys know better the goodness of winning the game against Mzuni,” Kaunda said.

The first round of games in the TNM Super League ends today and then teams will rest for two weeks.