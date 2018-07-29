Crime drops 30 percent in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre say criminal cases in the district have dropped by 30 percent in the first six months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

This is according to Blantyre police publicist, Sub Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi who told Malawi24 that the statistics were revealed during a Station Executive Committee review meeting held on Thursday.

He said statistics presented during the meeting indicate that from January to June this year, Blantyre Police recorded 1,185 criminal cases compared to 1,682 criminal cases recorded over the same period in 2017.

Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police (SDCP) Ellobiam Banda applauded all stakeholders involved in issues of safety and security for their support towards policing activities and said Malawi is for everyone hence the need for all to take part in improving its security.

Banda said investors can only invest in areas where there is adequate security thus he advised police officers to keep on working hard to maintain the country’s good reputation of peace and love.

He further requested Malawians to take part in developing the country either in the area of security or otherwise.

On his part, Chairperson for Blantyre Police Station Executive Committee (SEC) Geoffrey Bizwick Mopiha commended the leadership of Blantyre Police for its drive to keep the city free from crime.

Mopiha said his committee will continue to give support to the police in order to fight crime in the commercial city.

According to the police statistics, homicide cases have increased by 7.6 percent this year as 13 cases have been recorded while 12 cases were registered in 2017 over the same period.

Fatal road accidents have increased by 9.5 percent but serious road accidents have gone down from 15 in 2017 to 11 this year.

Sexual offences, robbery, breaking and assault cases have decreased by various percentages during the first six months of 2018.

Meanwhile, Police in the city have vowed to continue engaging members of the community in matters of safety and security to keep crime and road traffic accidents down.