Bullets banned, fined K7.2m

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced the outcome of the disciplinary hearing against Nyasa Big Bullets following fan violence during the finals of the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The People’s Team has been banned from taking part in next year’ Airtel Top 8 Cup third edition after being found guilty of improper conduct following referee Misheck Juwa’s decision to award Blue Eagles a last minute penalty which saw them ending their five year trophy drought.

Earlier on, the FA had brought 6 charges against Bullets namely: pitch invasion, beating or bullying of match officials, criticizing match officials in public, inciting violence, bringing the game into disrepute and causing a brawl but the People’s Team denied all the charges.

However, when the disciplinary committee met with the concerned parties, including Juwa, Bullets were found guilty on all the accounts.

According to a statement released by the FA on Friday night, Bullets have been fined K7.2 million of which K1 million is coming from a suspended sentence when they were told not to commit any offence within the next two years.

The FA has ordered Bullets to pay K500 000 for pitch invasion, K500 000 for criticizing match officials in public, K2 million for bringing the match into disrepute and another K2 million for the conduct of their supporters who caused a brawl.

Bullets have also been ordered to pay K325 606 for damages caused at Bingu National Stadium and they have been banned from using the facility until they repair the damages.

Apart from the said fines, Bullets will pay K971, 635 to cater for the full costs of the proceedings.

The FA has ordered Bullets to pay the fines within 21 days from 26th July, 2018.

The statement was signed by the FA’s CEO Alfred Gift Gunda.

Meanwhile, Bullets are yet to comment on the latest development.